Ila Mathieu

Ila Marie Mathieu, 80 of Chester, SD passed away on Saturday May 7, 2022 at the Inn on Westport in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 AM Thursday, May 12, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, Colton. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, with a Prayer Service and Time of Sharing beginning at 6:00 PM, at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.
Ila was born on May 1, 1942, in Sioux Falls, to Marvin and Atha Berge. Ila along with her sister Sheryl were raised in Colton, SD. She attended and graduated from Colton High School. She then went on to Beauty School in Sioux Falls and worked for Marilyn Edwards at her salon in Colton. For 28 fun filled years she ran a home daycare in Chester, SD.
She cherished spending time with family and friends, crafting, crocheting, gardening, canning and her absolute love of all the little kids that she did daycare for and their families.
Survivors include daughter-in-law Lisa (Carruthers) Mathieu, Colton; daughters Susan Bunjer, Sioux Falls, Nancy (Michael) Roberts, Chester, Kathy Carman, Parker; her 8 grandchildren Mallory (Austin) Hoekman, Mike (Kim) Mathieu, Lindsey (Chris) McKenzie, Erin (Mitch) McNary, Lauren Roberts, Alex Carman, Elizabeth Stearns and her fiancé Abduallah, and Dustin Carman; 12 great grandchildren and several other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marvin and Atha, sister Sheryl, son Mark, son-in-law Dan and granddaughter Caitlyn.
Her family would like to thank the staff at the Inn on Westport for the great care they provided to our mother in the last four years. Especially those of you who went out of your way to make sure she felt, safe, secure and at home. To the hospice staff at Asera Care for the extra care they gave her during her final days.