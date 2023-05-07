Sandra Cole

Sandra Jean Cole, 83, passed away in the care of Ava’s House in Sioux Falls on May 5, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. Sandy was born on December 18, 1939, in Austin, Minnesota, the first child of Lloyd and Bernice (Olson) Hilde. Sandy attended school in rural Lake County, then Beadle High School in Madison, graduating in 1958.
Sandy went on to General Beadle State College (now Dakota State University) and obtained her B.S. Degree in Education in 1962.
Sandy met the love of her life, Bill Cole, while at Beadle High School. Bill and Sandy were married on June 25, 1960. Bill and Sandy were married for 62 years. Bill died on April 4, 2023, and Bill and Sandy were separated for only 31 days before she joined him. This coming June would have been their 63rd anniversary.
Sandy taught in the Madison school system for many years, teaching various grade levels, including grade school music. Music was a passion of Sandy’s, as she directed many grade school musical productions. Sandy’s Christian faith, and her church, Trinity Lutheran Church, were the center of her life. Sandy directed various choirs, volunteered for many tasks at Trinity, and gave her all to her Lord and her Church, right up until she became seriously ill in the last month of her life.
Sandy was an incredible and tireless worker, working on the farm, sewing wedding dresses, taking care of her children, teaching school, and working in her Church. She was truly the matriarch of her family, and her example will endure with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sandy was incredibly proud of her grandchildren. Bill and Sandy were fixtures at their grandchildren’s school and athletic events.
Left to treasure her memory are son Jeff and his wife Kim, Sioux Falls; daughters Janelle Saufley and her husband Dave, Worthington, Mn., Jolene Engel and her husband Joel, and Julie Glanzer and her husband Terry, all of Sioux Falls. Sandy is survived by 7 grandchildren: Joel Engel III and his wife Amanda, Justin Saufley and his wife Chantel, Emily Webber and her husband Ryan, Cole Glanzer, Allison Engel, Alex Glanzer, and Luke Glanzer. Sandy is also survived by her great-grandchildren Lila, Joel IV, Bria, Preston, Cameron, Bodh i, Tripp, Jack, Ella, and Levi. Sandy is survived by her sister Susan and her husband Jack Church; her sister Mary and her husband Jerry Hutchinson; and her in-laws Earl and Mary Cole, Connie and Wayne Schoeberl, Debi and Tom Michelke, and many nieces and nephews.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband Bill; her beloved granddaughter Ashley Engel; her parents, Lloyd and Bernice Hilde; Bill’s parents, Willis and Lois Cole; in-laws Nancy and Harold Richter; niece Dawn Schoeberl; and nephew James Richter.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, at the Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison, and her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be at the Lake Madison Lutheran Church cemetery. The family would appreciate any memorials be directed to Ashley’s Kicks for Kids (ashleyskicksforkids.com), a charity that provides shoes to underprivileged kids in honor of her granddaughter Ashley, or the Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation.
To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Cole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.