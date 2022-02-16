Gerald Koisti, 86, of Lake Norden, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown. Funeral services will be at 2:30 pm Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Lake Norden. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Gerald Koisti was born on July 2, 1935, in Bryant, SD, the son of Abe and Hulda (Berg) Koisti. Gerald graduated from Lake Norden High School in 1953. He was united in marriage to Doris Struckman on August 26, 1956, in Watertown, SD. From 1953 until 1965, he was employed by Longstreet Trucking and Ellsworth Trucking and worked construction. From 1969 until 1983, he was employed at Land O Lakes in Lake Norden. In 1971, Gerald purchased the farm next to his childhood home. He enjoyed farming the land until his death.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Norden, and he served as a Hamlin School Board Member and a township supervisor. Gerald was instrumental in bringing the annual St. Urho’s Day Parade to Lake Norden. He especially enjoyed working on any kind of equipment or anything mechanical. He loved to farm and enjoyed hunting in his younger days. Gerald had fond memories of traveling with Doris after her retirement. They traveled to Hawaii and several other states. A highlight of their travels was attending several space shuttle launches at Cape Canaveral, FL.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Doris Koisti of Lake Norden, SD; three sons, Kerry Koisti and his wife, Lori of Geneseo, IL, Brent Koisti and his wife, Amy of Lake Norden, SD, and Tim Koisti and his wife, Alyssa of Lake Poinsett, SD; two daughters, Dawn Johnson and her husband, Mike of Madison, SD, and Shelly Biays and her husband, Paul of Derby, KS; 15 grandchil-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Greg, who died on February 22, 1997; two brothers, Dale and Ernest; and five sisters, Mavis, Dorothy, Gloria, Anita and Marcene.
Gerald’s hope for the future is that all of his children and grandchildren will meet with him in heaven someday.