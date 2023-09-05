Bill Johnson
William (Bill) Charles Johnson, age 95, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 31, 2023.
Bill Johnson was a beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle, a lifelong organic farmer, and a devoted family man. He lived most of his childhood and adult life on an Orland Township farm south of Madison. He married Jolene in 1970 and they raised six children on the farm, teaching them the values of hard work, family, church, and community. He was a pioneer of organic farming in 1976, which continues today. At age 18, he volunteered for the US Army and advanced to US Army Sergeant in the post-WWII Japanese Occupation Forces. He served as a SD State House Representative for the 1993 and 1994 sessions and was a member of several church and service organizations. He will be remembered as a man who loved the soil, his family, and his faith. He was a friend to many and an inspiration to all.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jolene (Lammers) Johnson, and his children: Debra (Michael) McFadden of Kirkland, WA; Paula Gagnon of Portland, OR; Krista (Joe) Runtz of Boise, ID; Ryan (Tiffanee) Johnson of Dell Rapids, SD; Curtis Johnson of Sioux Falls, SD; Aaron (Kirstin) Johnson of Madison, SD; and his sister, Lorraine Tidblom, of Manchaca, Texas.
Surviving grandchildren include Kaitlyn & Connor McFadden, Willa, Silas & Ansel Gagnon, Tanner & Nathan Runtz, Abel Johnson, Riley & Ellie Johnson, Anika, Anthony & Leah Johnson and 39 nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Emily (Minnaert) Johnson; father, Albin Johnson; brother, Bernard Johnson; sisters, RoseAnn Frederick, Mary Steinbis, Fran McMahon, Helen Mosher, Jane Rumrill, Barb Lewis; his son-in-law, Steve Gagnon; and many in-laws and extended family members.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Friday, September 8th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church with Father Anthony Urban as the Celebrant. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM and a Knights of Columbus Rosary to follow. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:15 AM on Friday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel followed by procession to the church. Burial with military honors will be in St. Thomas Cemetery. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Thomas Catholic School Tuition Fund, 401 N. Van Eps Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
