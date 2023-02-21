Roger Denman
Roger Wayne Denman left this world on February 15, 2023 on his 93rd birthday.
He was born in 1930 at the family farm in Carpenter, SD to Maynard and Ella Denman. He attended a country school in Carpenter. A short time later, he joined the Army Air Corps stationed at Ellsworth AFB as a Flight Engineer flying damaged aircraft back from Europe. At the end of his service, he was part of a team flying coal and food during the Berlin Blockade.
After serving his country, he pursued a career in designing and building homes. That time included Midwestern Homes in Rapid City, SD and Custom Touch Homes in Madison, SD. He passed his passion and knowledge of construction onto the next generations.
Roger married the love of his life, Delores Anderson on March 4, 1951. They shared almost 72 years of marriage. From this union, they were blessed with two children, Vickie (Curt) Cartwright, Rapid City, SD and Craig (Connie) Denman, Somers MT; five grandchildren, Chad (Tina) Cartwright, Niki (Chris) Wagner, Troy (Libby) Denman, Teri (Josh) Gall and Travis (Molly) Denman; and eleven great-grandchildren, Holden and Landon Wagner, Turner and Lincoln Denman, Kadin, Parker and Conner Gall and Cal, Carter, Ella, and Ava Denman.
Roger’s greatest joy was his family and spending time with them. He never met a stranger and made friends far and wide. He loved poetry and often wrote and/or recited poems by memory for everyone to enjoy. After his career, his passion for building included furniture and cabinetry and sharing his knowledge with family and friends. He loved to travel with his wife and meet new people.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the Elks, the VFW and the American Legion.
Survived by and grateful to have shared his life, his family, are sisters June Klinkel and Ruth Thoman, sister-in-law Darlene Meester along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Grover and Norman and a sister, Phillis.
