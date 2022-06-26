Purchase Access

Bill Stavenger

Bill Stavenger, 59, of Madison, died on June 22, 2022 at his home.

Funeral services are pending. Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

A full obituary is forthcoming.

