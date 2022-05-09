Alex Casanova

Alex Casanova

Alex Casanova

Alex John Casanova, 18, of Clovis, New Mexico, passed away on May 5, 2022 after a tragic motorcycle accident.

Alex was born on December 23, 2004, to David Casanova (Ramona, SD) and Tonya Wilson-Casanova (Clovis, NM) in Clovis, NM. Alex is the grandson of Larry and Peggy Casanova (Ramona, SD).

Alex was scheduled to graduate high school and Clovis Community College on May 22, 2022 with a certificate in welding technology.

Alex was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Services will be held at the Legacy Church on May 11, 2022 at 2:00 pm MST in Clovis, NM.

