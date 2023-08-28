Dennis Langum, age 54, of Madison, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
A public visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday, August 31st at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. A private family graveside service will be held in West Sinai Cemetery. Online registry is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials for the future of his daughter, Junibee. Please send memorials to Citizens State Bank, P.O. Box 38, Sinai, S.D., 57061.
Dennis John Langum was born August 30, 1968 in Madison, SD, the son of Robert and Alvina (Thompson) Langum. He graduated from high school in Denton, TX. After high school, he worked for a greenhouse as a horticulturist. In 1995, he moved to South Dakota to live on the family farm in the Sinai area. While on the farm, he farmed the ground for a few years. For several years, he worked at the UBC pallet company in Volga, South Dakota. Most recently, Dennis worked at Global Polymer as a machinist.
Dennis loved to go hunting and fishing, was a devoted NASCAR fan and he also was a lifetime member of the NRA. He loved to spend time with his family as often as he could. He adored his beautiful daughter, Junibee, and she was the light of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Junibee Young of Brookings, SD; five siblings, Diane Langum of Denton, TX, Darlene (James) Wilder of Brunswick, GA, Dale Langum of Arlington, SD, Darrell (Patti) Langum of The Colony, TX and Dan Langum of Sinai, SD; nieces and nephews Corey, Jamie, Jasmyn, Brent, Max, Shaun; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two uncles, Charles and Roy Thompson.