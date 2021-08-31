Sarrah Marie Liedtke, age 54, of Nunda, SD, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
Visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Wednesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel, with a prayer service at 7 PM. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with Pastor Cathy Sullivan officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Queen Cemetery, Nunda. Guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com
Sarrah was born in Belle Fourche, SD on September 9, 1966 to Robert Sheffield and Phyllis (Clark) Matson. She received her education in Buffalo, SD and would later graduate from Stewart School with her beautician’s license. Sarrah married Chad Liedtke on December 29, 1989. Sarrah held several other titles in her working-life including post-office clerk, legal secretary, and stay-at-home-mom. Sarrah’s proudest accomplishment was the success of her children. She was a parish education director and a full-time prankster. Sarrah could often be found in the great outdoors enjoying biking, kayaking, paddle boarding, and hiking. She loved decorating her home and making it a loving place to gather with her children and grandchildren.
She will forever be cherished by her husband of 31 years Chad Liedtke, Nunda, SD; as well as her children: Hailey (Austin) Jordan and their children Clint and Ava, Rapid City, SD; Preston Liedtke, of Rapid City, SD; Cori (Matthew Lillia) Liedtke. New York, NY; Sydney (Kennedy Cumberland) Liedtke, Harrisburg, SD; and Perri Liedtke, Nunda, SD; two siblings: Kent Sheffield, Buffalo, SD; and Dena Matson-Smith, Sioux Falls, SD; as well as nephew, Walter C. (Julia) Smith III “CJ”, Tea, SD.
Sarrah was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Sheffield and Phyllis (Clark) Matson.
To send flowers to the family of Sarrah Liedtke, please visit Tribute Store.