Jean DeKramer

Jean Marie DeKramer, 94, of Sioux Falls, died on April 15, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Nursing Home in Madison.

Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Sat., April 23, at the United Church of Canistota. Visitation is Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1927, at Omaha, Neb., to Paul and Iva (Lipps) Sallander. She married Lyle DeKramer on Aug. 26, 1951.

Survivors include 2 sons, Larry (Anita) and Marty (Kathy); and 1 daughter-in-law, Karen DeKramer

