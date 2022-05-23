Ronald Campbell
Ronald G. Campbell, 78 of Lake Preston, SD died on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in DeSmet, SD.
Prior to his retirement in 1998, Mr. Campbell was the Quality Assurance Manager at UltiMed/Shinamerican, Inc. located in DeSmet, SD from 2001 to 2008. Prior to working in DeSmet, Ronald worked for Falcon Plastics in Brookings, SD for about 3 years. Most of Ronald’s working life was spent as a teacher of high school science in the Arlington Public School System, Arlington, SD. Ronald taught for 33 years from 1965 through 1998. During these years he taught classes in physical science, biology, chemistry, physics, electronics and computer programming.
Ronald was named the 1998 South Dakota Outstanding Physical Science Teacher by the South Dakota Academy of Science prior to his retirement in the spring of 1998.
Ronald received his elementary and high school education in Madison, SD graduating from high school in 1961. In 1965 he graduated cum laude from General Beadle State Teachers College (now DSU) with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with a major in biology. In 1969, he received his Master’s Degree in the Teaching of Natural Science from Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, TN. Ronald attended numerous graduate schools over the years that he taught in Arlington, SD including three sepsrate Woodrow Wilson National Fellowships at Princeton University during the summers of 1992, 1993 and 1997.
Ronald served on the Alumni Board and a 2-year term as the Alumni President of Dakota State University in the mid- to late 1980s. He also served a term as Mayor of Arlington, SD and also served in the South Dakota National Guard.
Ronald was the son of the later William M and Ida M. Campbell of Madison, SD.
He is survived by a brother, William L. and Adelia Campbell of Platteville, WI; sister-in-law Charla Campbell of Seminole, FL; sister-in-law Doris Jorgensen; brother-in-law Jim Lacy; stepdaughters Valerie (Paul) Hanson, Sharie (Jay) Pifer, Deb (Rocky) Wieczorek; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his wife Carol, his parents and a brother Robert.
Memorial services for Mr. Campbell will be at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington with burial in the Lake Preston Cemetery at Lake Preston.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the Dollars for Scholars program in Lake Preston, SD or to the Dakota State University Foundation in Ronald’s memory.