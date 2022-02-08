Kathy Thrun

Kathleen Jean Thrun, 61, of Madison, died on Feb. 5, 2022, at Sanford USD Medical Center. Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Fri., Feb. 11, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home. Visitation starts at 10 a.m.

Thrun was born on Aug. 3, 1960, to Freddie and Viola (Woodbury) Thrun. She graduated from Colman High School in 1979, then moved to Madison and worked at several places.

Survivors include Jack Barnhart, Madison; daughter, Tasha Thrun, Madison; sister, Sherrie Johnson, Flandreau; and sister-in-law, Retha Thrun, Madison.

She was preceded in death by brother Steve Thrun in 2013; and nephew Steven Thrun Jr. in 2001.

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen "Kathy" Thrun, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 11
Visitation
Friday, February 11, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
Feb 11
Funeral Service
Friday, February 11, 2022
2:00PM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
