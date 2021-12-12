Mary Daniels, 93, of Madison, died at Bethel Lutheran Home on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 14th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Monday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 7 PM. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM on Tuesday at the funeral chapel with a Rosary said at 9:45 AM followed by procession to the church for mass. Burial will be in the St. Thomas Cemetery. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. The mass will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page starting five minutes before mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Bethel Foundation, 1001 S. Egan Ave., Madison, SD 57042.
Mary Margaret Weiland was born to Edith Weiland on Oct. 11, 1928, in Freeman, SD. She attended grade school at the St. Stephen’s Catholic school and graduated from the Bridgewater High School in 1946. Mary worked in Sioux Falls at the Minnehaha County Court House. She met Dick Daniels at the Arkota Ball Room and they were married Dec. 31, 1949. They lived in Sioux Falls and moved to Huron in 1954. In September 1977, they moved to Madison where they owned D.D. Daniels Auto, Inc. Mary worked for Dr. Owen Tommeraasen and Dr. Monty Friedow in Madison. After retirement, she and Dick wintered in Arizona.
She was a member of the St. Thomas Altar Society, Madison Cancer Survivors, Madison Community Center, and a PEO Chapter. Mary was a person who befriended all those around her.
Survivors are her daughter: Patti of Madison, SD; son: Scott (Jeri) Daniels of Madison, SD; two grandsons: Jason (Amanda) Daniels of Sioux Falls, SD and Spencer (Erica) Daniels of Oxford, FL; great-granddaughter, Eliza and great-grandson, Owen and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, her daughter Barb Meyer, baby Mary Margaret and her mother.