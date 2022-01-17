Another World War II veteran has passed. Cherrie Marshall died at home on January 6, 2022 surrounded by family. Born in Harrold, SD to Carlus and Minnie Taylor, she was raised on a small farm/ranch riding horses and herding cattle. Her uncle raised horses for the U.S. Cavalry which Cherrie enjoyed racing in local events.
Cherrie received her nursing degree from the University of Minnesota in 1944 and served as an Army nurse on the island of Luzon, Philippines and later in the Occupation Army in Japan, where she met her future husband, Luther.
Luther and Cherrie were married in 1946 and enjoyed years of travel around the world and frequent trips to South Dakota. Cherrie was a kind and thoughtful neighbor, always ready to offer a helping hand. She was an avid gardener and bridge player, member of the Ft. Worth Women’s Club, Colonial Country Club and served on the Altar Guild of the Lutheran Church.
In addition to her husband, Luther L. Marshall, Jr., Cherrie is survived by her children, Luther Marshall III (wife Leta) of Ft. Smith, AR, David Marshall (wife Barbara) of Dallas, TX, Kay Marshall of Aledo, TX, and Joan Marshall of Santa Fe, NM; her sister, Violet Karst of Aberdeen, SD; two grandchildren (Lauren Lee and Thomas Marshall); and two great-grandchildren (William and James Lee).
Cherrie was predeceased by her parents, brother Arthur Taylor and sisters Florence Taylor, Morene Seely, Sandy Horton and Viola Feistner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lutheran World Relief Fund, P. O. Box 170, Baltimore, MD 21297-1061.
Condolences may be sent to the Marshall family, 1600 Texas Street, 2-1202, Ft. Worth, TX 76102.