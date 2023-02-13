Dexter Harding Feb 13, 2023 Feb 13, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dexter HardingWord has been received of the death of Dexter Harding of Aurora, Colo. He was a 1955 graduate of Franklin High School. To plant a tree in memory of Dexter Harding as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Simpson aims for local position after wrapping up student teaching Peering into the Capitol with Madison/DSU Host the Legislature Minnesota native settles into student teaching in Madison 9 MHS grads receive Step-Up scholarships Transgender advocates sue South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem MHS girls fall to Canton Bulldogs split games, improve to 10-7 Prep Roundup: Deubrook Area defeats ORR Law Enforcement Blotter Lions, rhinos and leopards, oh my: Vicarious Visits give taste of African Safari Follow us Facebook Twitter