Rev. Willard Olsen Aug 7, 2023

Rev. Willard Leonard Olsen, 90, of Piedmont, died at his home on Aug. 2, 2023.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Fri., Sept. 1, at Atonement Lutheran Church, Rapid City. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials have been established to Lutheran Social Services, Lutherans Outdoors, Atonement Lutheran Church, Rapid City, Augsburg College (Minneapolis MN) or Luther Seminary (St. Paul, MN).

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.