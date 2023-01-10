Mary Brown
Mary Brown, age 77, of Madison, formerly of Manchester, SD, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Heritage Assisted Living in Madison, SD.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in DeSmet. Rev. Dick Poppen will officiate. Visitation with the family present will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in the Manchester Cemetery at a later date under the direction of Crawford-Osthus Funeral Home of DeSmet.
Mary was born October 8, 1945 at Madison, SD. Mary moved to Huron when she was in the 3rd grade, graduating from Huron High School in 1964. She married Orlin Brown in 1977 at Watertown, SD. They lived on the farm for many years. She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, cutting and splitting wood with her son Tim. Mary was such a hard working woman and never shied away from any hard work that needed her attention.
When she was younger she worked at the Huron Hospital. She started working at The Good Samaritan Nursing home in DeSmet in 1984, retiring in 2011. Mary left the farm and moved to Madison in 2011 to be closer to her grandsons. She loved every moment she was able to spend with them, watching them do all the things they loved. Mary was blessed to spend the last 3 years living at Heritage Senior Living in Madison surrounded by amazing staff and residents that became her second family.
Mary is survived by her son, Tim and daughter-in-law Kelli Brown of Madison, and three grandchildren, Blake, Ethan, and Landry. She also leaves behind her grand-dogs, Marnie and Rufus, that she loved and enjoyed very much.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Alice (Gross) Diede, and husband Orlin.
