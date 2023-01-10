Mary Brown

Mary Brown

Mary Brown

Mary Brown, age 77, of Madison, formerly of Manchester, SD, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Heritage Assisted Living in Madison, SD.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Brown, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Saturday, January 14, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel
208 3rd St SW
De Smet, SD 57231
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jan 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 14, 2023
2:00PM
Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel
208 3rd St SW
De Smet, SD 57231
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.