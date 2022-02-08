Dorothy Sullivan
Dorothy Jean Sullivan left this earthly world peacefully on the morning of January 25, 2022, surrounded by her family at her home in Roanoke, TX. By the age of 93, she had lived her life to the fullest and appreciated it greatly. She frequently said, “I’ve had a great life!”
Dorothy loved many things, including her family — especially the newborn babies. Dorothy had countless friendships which she made, maintained, and treasured throughout her life. Dorothy enjoyed her teaching career and the connections to fellow teachers and her students, many of whom she kept in touch with throughout her life.
Later in life, Dorothy joyfully discovered and loved Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell. She delighted in concerts, trips, and shenanigans she shared with her fellow groupies. Dorothy particularly loved to be out in the sunshine, on road trips, traveling the world, making her famous peanut butter rolls, eating Lisa’s pepperoni and green olive pizza, drinking margaritas, and people. She truly loved people, and they love her back.
Dorothy was born to Clarence and Inza (Avery) Sprague in Faulkton, South Dakota on August 12, 1928. She was the second oldest of eleven children and spent her youth doing her assigned chores, attending school, and generally being her mischievous self. Dorothy loved to tell interesting and mostly funny stories about her early days growing up in Farmer, SD.
Dorothy and Donald Sullivan were married on December 23, 1948 in Madison, South Dakota. Having each come from a large family, together they managed to raise their own family of seven children. During the earliest years, with five children under the age of six, she shared the triumphs and heartaches with her best friend and next door neighbor, Helen Keever.
After her youngest child entered school, Dorothy made the decision to continue her education, and she graduated from her original school, now called Dakota State College, with an elementary education teaching degree.
She began her career in Ramona, South Dakota teaching remedial reading. A few years later, Dorothy began teaching at Lincoln Elementary School in Madison, where she continued to teach 2nd grade classes until she retired.
She loved teaching her students during the day and having fun with her fellow teacher friends at night. Dorothy stayed in touch with both former students and teachers throughout her life.
During this time, Dorothy lost Donny, her husband of 35 years. Rather than stay at home, Dorothy began traveling the world with her friend and college roommate, Arvilla Dilly. Dorothy made it to every continent except Antarctica. When she would return from a trip, it wasn’t the places she visited, but the people she met that she would love to tell us about. Her love of people remained constant.
In the 90s, Dorothy met a special young man, an Irish singer who brought new adventures and hundreds of new friends from all over the world into her life. For the past 30 years, Dorothy has followed Daniel O’Donnell and his band. Dorothy loved Daniel and his music and became his biggest groupie. Together, they shared a lot of fun and made many memories. Daniel and his other fans made Dorothy’s later years really wonderful. She even spent her 90th birthday (August 12, 2018) with Daniel and her besties, Phyllis and Sondra, and more friends in Ireland.
In 2020, Dorothy and her daughter, Sherry, moved from South Dakota to Roanoke, Texas to live with Dorothy’s son, Tim and his wife, Lisa. Surrounded by family in her last few years, Dorothy was well cared for and continued to live with laughter, joy, love, and good memories.
Dorothy is survived by six of her loving children: Ronnie, Mitchell, SD; Nancy (Ed) O’Brien, Twin Lakes, MI; Sandy (Bruce) Jordan, Hill City, SD; Sherry Matusiak, Roanoke, TX; Cindy (Rich) Hellenbrand, Waunakee, WI; and Tim (Lisa) Sullivan, Roanoke TX.
She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and her 27 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Orville (Carol) Sprague, Don (Marg) Sprague, Doug Sprague; and her sisters, Doris Lorensen, Luella Kearny, Judy (Bud) Baumgart, Betty (Lee) Schaefers; and sister-in-law, Marlys (Herb) Sprague.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and her beloved son, Michael.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mary’s Meals (www.marysmealsusa.org), a registered charity which sets up school feeding programs in some of the poorest communities where hunger and poverty prevent children from gaining an education. Mary’s Meals is located in 20 countries and feeds over 2,000,000 children every single school day.
A celebration of Dorothy’s life will be held on Saturday, February 26th at the Hilton Southlake Town Square hotel in Southlake, TX beginning at 3:00 pm. Details for live streaming the program will be available at a later date for those not able to attend in person.