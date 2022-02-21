Martin Morse

Martin Ray Morse — “Pudge” to family — passed away peacefully at home on February 18, 2022, following a short battle with cancer.
A memorial service will begin at 2 pm on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Visitation with the family present will be from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, February 23 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison.
Martin was born on November 12, 1939, to Martin S. and Gwen (Purdy) Morse. He grew up in Dell Rapids, South Dakota where he attended and graduated from high school and worked at his family’s grocery store. He married Eleanor Kringen on October 21, 1957. In the spring of 1959, they moved to their farm near Madison, South Dakota, which they built into a successful operation over the next 63 years.
Martin was passionate about farming and raising high quality Angus cattle. He appreciated all of the friendships he made over the years and enjoyed meeting new people and learning about his industry. He valued hard work and treating people fairly. He will be remembered with love and pride by his family and friends.
Martin is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor; three daughters and one son, Elizabeth (Scott) Ewald, Monica (Dave Ewing) Morse, Ronna Morse, and John (Kristin) Morse; seven grandchildren, Ashley (Jeff Bennett) Bennett Ewald, Trevor (Shannon Moore) Ewald, Michael Ewald, Olivia Ewing, Benjamin Ewing, Abigail Morse, and Ryan Morse; and five great-grandchildren, Brooks, Charlie, and Alexandra Bennett and Lucy and Joseph Ewald.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law Marlan and Barb Morse, Merrill and Lisa Morse, and Max Morse; as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Sharon Kringen, Ben and Elaine Kringen, Emmitt Bufkin, Marie and LeRoy Koopman, Ada and Larry Jorgenson, Harry and Linda Kringen, Rose and Roger Lance, Lynne and Dave Antoine; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and father-in-law Myrtle and Gilbert Kringen, infant sister, sisters-in-law Karen Bufkin and Margie Morse, and brother-in-law Grant Kringen.