Joseph Thompson, age 75, of Madison, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System.
Funeral service will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 31st at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Bob Hansen officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Wednesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel and will continue Thursday one hour before the service. Burial with military honors will be in South Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Madison Home Health & Hospice, 417 S. Washington Ave., Suite 3, Madison, SD 57042.
Joseph Gerald Thompson was born November 13, 1946, in Madison, SD to Joseph S. & Betty (Klopf) Thompson. He graduated from Madison High School in May 1964 and joined the United States Air Force on June 17, 1964. Joe spent the next twenty years serving and protecting his country, including two tours in Viet Nam. Joe met his future bride, Judith Fields, early in his career. They were married January 15, 1967. Joe’s service took him and his family across the globe, where he touched many lives. Joe closed his military career in August 1984, and brought his family “home” to Madison, SD.
A variety of experiences, including work at Rosebud, Gehl, and Even Construction, led him to his work at the Lake County Courthouse. Joe officially retired from Lake County in early 2010.
Joe enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling and local history. His love of history is something he shared and passed on to others. He especially enjoyed researching, writing, and sharing what he had learned. He was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan, a trait he passed to his son. The only thing he enjoyed more was time with family, especially his grandkids.
Joe touched the lives of many people. He was loved by many, disliked by few, and respected by all for sharing and standing behind what he believed in. He will live on through the smiles and memories of those he inspired.
Joe will be missed by his wife, Judy of Madison; son, Eric (Carri) Thompson of San Diego, CA; two grandchildren, Hunter Thompson of New York, NY and Bailey Thompson of Oxford, MS; two sisters, Angie Thompson of Madison and Debbie (Clarence “J.R.”) Kieffer of Sioux Falls; one brother, Jim (Darlene) Thompson of Madison; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, George Margeson.