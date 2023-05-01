Ray Wenk May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ray WenkRay Wenk, 90, of Madison, died on April 30, 2023, at United Living Community in Brookings.Funeral services are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.A complete obituary is forthcoming. To send flowers to the family of Ray Wenk, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information May 4 Visitation Thursday, May 4, 2023 5:00PM-7:00PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. May 5 Visitation Friday, May 5, 2023 10:00AM-11:00AM United Methodist Church 304 North Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. May 5 Memorial service Friday, May 5, 2023 11:00AM-11:30AM United Methodist Church 304 North Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial service begins. Most Popular Bethel event: friends, family and dessert DSU releases 2023 football schedule Industrial hemp plant begins production in Lake County Madison Public Library unveils new 'Nancy Sabbe Room' MARSP has program on 'Sowing Seeds of Love' Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Prep roundup: Tigers compete at Garretson Invite Letter to the editor City hosts open house for information on upcoming construction projects Trojans go 1-3 against nationally ranked Bellevue Follow us Facebook Twitter