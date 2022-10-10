Dawn Byrd, 63, of Madison, passed away on October 7, 2022 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will begin at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 12 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation with family present will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday.
Dawn Marie Gascoigne was born on May 24, 1959 to Clifford and Helen (Hurst) Gascoigne in Huron, SD. She graduated from Iroquois High School. Dawn worked in food service for many years, including positions at Madison High School, Aramark Food Service at DSU and One Stop. She married Rick Byrd on August 7, 2010 on Hole 1 at the Madison Country Club.
Dawn had two children, Jesse (Jessica) Lilleskov of Rapid City, SD and Stacy (Robby) Tryon of Harrisburg, SD. She was blessed by marriage to gain a bonus son Brian (Elizabeth) Byrd of Madison, SD.
Dawn’s greatest joy and most treasured legacy were her grandchildren: Kyla (Sophia) and Ethan Lilleskov, Alyssa and Peyton Tryon, Corbin, Brielle and baby girl (on the way) Byrd. You were sure to find her at any sporting event or special occasion beaming with pride.
Family was everything to Dawn, so when it came to family gatherings and Holidays, she made sure to bake and cook all the family favorites and loved every bit of it. Outside of family time, Dawn enjoyed crafting, camping, four wheeling, riding the Harley and taking the corvette for a spin.
Dawn is survived by: her husband, Rick of Madison; children, Jesse (Jessica) Lilleskov of Rapid City, Stacy (Robby) Tryon of Harrisburg and step-son, Brian (Elizabeth) Byrd of Madison; grandchildren, Kyla, Ethan, Alyssa, Peyton, Corbin and Brielle; and great-granddaughter, Sophia; her father, Clifford Gascoigne of DeSmet; siblings, Chuck Gascoigne, David (Michelle) Gascoigne and Gena (Eddie) Rusher; brothers- and sister-in-law, Ron (Nancy) Byrd, Mary (Mike) Seiler and Pat (Lori) Byrd; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Helen, granddaughter, Kyla and nephew, Garred Gascoigne. www.kinzleyfh.com
Jeanette Koch
Jeanette Koch, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022. Funeral mass was at 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Salem.
Jeanette Marie Kass was born on April 5, 1936 to Michael and Hilda (Jarding) Kass in Farmer, SD.
Survivors include her children, Mark Koch (Kelly O’Gorman), Kathy (Bjorn) Johnson, Tim (Amy) Koch and Trudy (Mike) O’Connell; one brother, Ken Kass; five sisters- and brothers-in-law; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.