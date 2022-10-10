Dawn Byrd
Dawn Byrd, 63, of Madison, passed away on October 7, 2022 at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls. A memorial service will begin at 1 pm on Wednesday, October 12 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Visitation with family present will be held from 5 – 7 pm on Tuesday.

Dawn Marie Gascoigne was born on May 24, 1959 to Clifford and Helen (Hurst) Gascoigne in Huron, SD. She graduated from Iroquois High School. Dawn worked in food service for many years, including positions at Madison High School, Aramark Food Service at DSU and One Stop. She married Rick Byrd on August 7, 2010 on Hole 1 at the Madison Country Club.

