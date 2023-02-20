Burton "Buz" Rumrill

Burton Lee “Buz” Rumrill, age 83, of Silver Lake, MN passed away on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 at The Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe, MN.

Buz married his beloved wife Georgia Amonson on August 2, 1968 in Madison, SD. Their marriage that lasted 54 years, raising three children and juggling Buz’s coaching schedule.

