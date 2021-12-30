Bill Opfer
Bill Jerome Opfer of Fairfax, VA passed away on December 22, 2021, at Fairfax Inova Hospital in Fairfax, VA at age 83. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm (Central time) on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Rosehill Cemetery in Wentworth, South Dakota and an online reception will be held via zoom at 7:00 pm (Central). He will be buried next to his wife Marilyn and near other family members. The service will be live-streamed and links will be added prior to the service on the Kinzley Funeral Home website: www.kinzleyfh.com.
Bill Opfer was born October 12, 1938, in Norfolk, Nebraska to Herman and Frieda (Voss) Opfer. He grew up in the Hoskins area. He attended South Dakota State University in Brookings where he earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1961. During college, he married Marilyn (Holland) Opfer on Sept 10, 1960, in Wentworth where she was born and raised.
Bill Opfer served in the US Army after graduation. He returned to civilian life and began working for the US Forest Service in the Ochoco National Forest as a sanitation engineer. He moved to the Zigzag District near Mt Hood where he worked on the development of the Timberline Lodge.
His interest in the environment developed as he moved to Portland Oregon to be the leader of the Water Pollution Abatement Program in 1971. In 1973, he moved to Region 2 in Lakewood Colorado as the group leader in environmental engineering and hydraulics. In 1977, Bill and Marilyn moved to DC where he became Chief Environmental Health Engineer and Special Assistant to the Secretary of Agriculture on hazardous waste policy and abatement. He was the Department’s “technical expert for environmental engineering work involved in the protection of land, water, and air resources” according to an article published in the USDA News.
Bill’s 35 years of employment in the US Forest Service and Department of Agriculture were highly regarded. He won numerous awards for his work on hazardous waste cleanup such as with the Exxon-Valdez oil spill in Alaska, the Comprehensive, Environmental, Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA), and the Resource and Recovery Act (RCRA). He received a letter of congratulations on his retirement from President Bill Clinton saying “Ranging from field posts in the Ochoco and Mt. Hood National Forests to work at USDA Headquarters here in Washington, your long career has demonstrated a deep commitment to protecting public health and safeguarding our national resources. I am particularly grateful for the energy and leadership that have advanced this administration’s initiatives – strengthening the Super Fund and National Resource Damage Programs and seeking to improve protections provided by environmental laws. Your dedication to the American people has been extraordinary and I thank you for a job well done.”
Upon retiring from civil service, Bill embraced a second career as an artist spanning the next 25 years of his life painting under the name BJ Opfer. He specialized in detailed watercolor paintings of local songbirds, waterfowl, butterflies, small mammals, and native plants. As time went on, his business grew to include pet portraits such as dogs, cats, exotic birds, horses, and a black Angus cow. He has done over 100 private commissions and many, many art shows around the Virginia area. He did a solo show at the Burke Garden Local Artist Series in 2013 where they spell out some of his artistic achievements to date.
“B.J.’s work has been exhibited at U.S. Geological Survey; Huntley Meadows Park; Green Spring Gardens; a juried show at the National Zoo in Washington, DC; the Patuxent Wildlife Refuge Show (MD); and the Rappahannock Wildlife Show (VA). B.J.’s work will be on exhibit at the Burke Garden Center from Saturday, January 26, 2013 to Friday, February 15, 2013.”
BJ was a strong supporter and member of the Vienna Art Society, the National Wildlife Association, the Wounded Warrior Project, and the Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild.
Because of his pet portrait business, he had close connections with the Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART) in Fairfax Station, VA. Donations in his honor may be sent to HART and any of these organizations.
Bill is survived by his sister Nancy Brudigan (spouse Jerry), sister-in-laws Beth Holland and Jacquilyn Billey, nieces Andrea Gray (spouse Don), Sonya Holland, Susan Holland and Sara Billey (spouse Paul Viola), nephew Jay Brudigan (spouse Jenese Schifano) and grandsiblings Emma, Terra, Meredith, Elias, Marisa and Alan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn who passed in 2007, his parents and brother-in-laws John Billey and Terry Holland, nephew Jeff Holland.