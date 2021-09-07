Myrna Moore

Myrna Irene Moore, 87, of Mitchell, SD, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, under hospice care in the home of her daughter, Cheryl Schmit, in rural Artesian, SD.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 9, at Bittner Funeral Chapel with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Artesian. The family requests that masks be worn. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.
Myrna Irene Moschell was born April 29, 1934, at Howard, SD, to William and Alma (Stangohr) Moschell. She married Howard Moore at Bethany Lutheran Church, Howard, SD, on December 21, 1957.
Myrna is survived by Howard, her husband of 63 years; daughter, Chloe (Mads) Andenas, Howard, SD; stepdaughter, Kirsten (Reggie) Aligada and children, Ruby and Zadie, of St. Paul, MN; son, Jerry (Pam) Moore, Artesian, SD, and their children, Rachelle (Brennan), Freeman, SD, and Dillon (Harley) Moore, Artesian, SD, and their children, Jade and Ryder, and Jerry’s son Josh Moore, Mitchell, SD; son, Roger (Judy) Moore, Minong, WI; daughter, Cheryl (Roger) Schmit, Artesian, SD, and their children, Ashley (Wes) Vander Pol, Brookings, SD, and Austin, Artesian, SD; sister, Elda Briggs, Kokomo, IN; brother, Richard (Bonnie) Moschell, Kenosha, WI; and sisters-in-law, Virginia Moschell, Raeburn Moore, and Mary Bechen.
