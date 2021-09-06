Chuck Pulford, age 71, of Madison, passed away September 1, 2021 at Madison Regional Health System.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 PM on Monday, September 6th at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Bob Hansen officiating. Visitation will be 3-5 PM on Sunday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a prayer service at 5 PM. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior to the service at the church. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, 203 N. Harth Ave., Madison, SD 57042 or Almost Home Canine Rescue, PO Box 129, Madison, SD 57042.
Charles Joseph Pulford was born on April 5, 1950, in Madison, SD, to Thomas and Esther (Randolph). He married Carol Dockendorf in Hot Springs, South Dakota on November 15, 1982.
Chuck served in law enforcement for 36 years starting at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in 1979 and retiring in 2015 as Chief of Police for the Madison Police Department. He was very well respected in the law enforcement community. It was not uncommon to hear stories about being pulled over by Chuck and hearing how nice and respectful he was.
Chuck had many passions throughout his life. He was an avid reader, loved taking his dogs for daily rides, donating his love of history to the local Smith Museum, spent hours collecting coins, and also lovingly working on yard projects. Anyone that knew Chuck knows much he loved landscaping. The yard was always immaculate.
Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife, Carol of Madison; daughter, Chelsea of Sioux Falls and his son, Charles Jr. of Madison. He is also survived by his faithful dogs, Max, Dewey, and Duke.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Courtney; son, Collin; brother, Jim; two sisters, Floy Wood, Betty Holm; along with infant sister, Nancy and brother-in-law, Andy Wood.