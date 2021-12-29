Richard Sandquist, age 79, of St. James, MN and Madison, SD, died on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Three Links Care Center in Northfield, MN.
Funeral services will be 11:30 am Friday, December 31, 2021, at Crossroads Church in St. James with Pastor David Ciske officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. James with military honors provided by the St. James Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will be at the church on Friday beginning at 11:00 am. You may send the family condolences online at www.sturmfh.com.
Arrangements are with Sturm Funeral Home in St. James.
Richard “Dick” Allen Sandquist was a caring brother, son and uncle.
Richard was born to George and Agnes Sandquist on May 15, 1942. He grew up in St. James, MN and spent much of his adult life in Madison, SD. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and made multiple trips to Sturgis. He enjoyed hunting and participating in trap shooting leagues. He loved to watch the Blue Angels.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents George and Agnes (Danielson) Sandquist, his brother David (Kathy) Sandquist, and his sister Marilyn (James) Holt.
He is survived by his nephews Curtis Holt and Eric Sandquist and his nieces Meg Holt and Stacy Sandquist, and their families.
