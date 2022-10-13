Carsten Bergheim
Carsten M. Bergheim, 93, of Madison, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Madison Lutheran Church in rural Rutland with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation is Monday, October 17, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Pastor Phillip Hofinga will officiate.
Carsten was born on November 7, 1928 to Richard and Josephine (Nystuen) Bergheim. He grew up on the family farm north of Madison and later raised his family there. He reluctantly moved to town in 2007 and retired from farming in 2013. Carsten graduated from Beadle High School in 1945. He served in the U.S. Army as a Cannoneer, firing Howitzers during the Korean War.
On July 25, 1964, Carsten married Karen Seitz in Madison. Together they raised five children.
Carsten was a lifetime member of Lake Madison Lutheran Church, where he served as Treasurer for many years. He also served as Commander of the McKibbin-Mosher Post #25 in Madison, and was the Lake County Commander.
Carsten’s loves were farming, family, and sweets. During the mid-1980s, Carsten received one of the Century Farm awards presented to South Dakota farm families. In 2015, Carsten received the Quasquicentennial Farm Award for having the Bergheim farm held in the family for 125 years. He is the third generation in the family to own land in Lake County.
When he wasn’t in the fields or on the farm, Carsten could be found supporting his grandchildren at various sporting events and activities. He became a well-known face in the front row of the Madison High School gymnasium.
Carsten is survived by his wife of 58 years, Karen of Madison; his three sons, Jerry (Sue) of Madison, Kevin of Montrose, and Daniel (Charity) of Sioux Falls; and one daughter, Rebecca (Jason) Pivonka of Omaha, NE. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Katie (Nick) Rupp of Brandon, Carter and Cooper Bergheim of Madison, Carsten and Reagan Bergheim of Sioux Falls, and Denyel Pivonka of Lincoln, NE.
He is preceded in death by his son, Joseph, a brother, Richard Bergheim, and his parents.
