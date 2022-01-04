Ethel Dover, 88, of Madison passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System.
A graveside service for Ethel will be held 2 PM on Saturday, May 7th at Graceland Cemetery.
Ethel Grace Dover was born June 29, 1933, to Herman and Maggie (Gray) Hansen on the family’s farm near Meckling, SD. Ethel grew up on the farm along the Missouri River and attended Lincoln Country School. Following school, she lived in Vermillion, SD and worked in a variety of cafes and for the telephone company. She attended the South Dakota Beauty Academy in Sioux Falls, SD and graduated as a licensed beautician in 1952. That same year she accepted her first job as a beautician at a salon in Madison, SD.
While working in Madison she met her future husband Roger Dover and the two were married on December 6, 1952, at Meckling, SD. Along with raising her family she established Ethel’s Beauty Salon in 1966 located as an addition to their home in Junius, SD. She later re-established Ethel’s Beauty Salon when they moved to Madison. Ethel spent close to 50 years operating her own beauty salon retiring at the age of 79.
Ethel had a great sense of humor, she was ambitious, kind-hearted and a progressive thinker; her strong work ethic enabled her to raise a large family and manage a successful business.
Her children and grandchildren always looked forward to her famous peanut butter Rice Krispie bars that she always brought to family gatherings.
Ethel is survived by her husband of 69 years Roger Dover of Madison; her children, Maylon (Barb) Dover of Sioux Falls, Jim (Angela) Dover of Lennox, Michael Dover of Sioux Falls and Scott (Sena) Dover of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Anderson of Vermillion, Melissa (Rick) Rernleitner of Huron, Lindsay (Zach) Davidson of Olathe, Kansas, Travis (Penny) Dover of Tea, Kayla Dover of Brandon, Karri (Seth) Sehr of Valley Springs; stepgrandchildren, Lily, Sophie and Grace Griffith all of Sioux Falls; 12 great-grandchildren and 5 stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Wilma Johnson of LaVerne, California and Avis (Roger) Walz of Alcester.
