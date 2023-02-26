Justin Coates Feb 26, 2023 Feb 26, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin CoatesJustin Coates, 51, of Spencer, Iowa, died on Feb. 21, 2023.Funeral services are pending with Warner Funeral Home of Spencer. To plant a tree in memory of Justin Coates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison family safe following gas explosion in twin-home Gas leak causes explosion in twin-home on N.E. 11th St. Madison's Caleb Hodges 3rd at state wrestling meet Tigers shut down Cardinals, punch ticket to SoDak 16 S.D. Amateur Basketball tournament comes to Madison Minneapolis comedian performs at Domestic Violence Network fundraiser House collapse Prep Roundup: Hawks fall to Ethan in region play Madison preps for cleanup following more heavy snow Madison prepares for second major snow storm of the year Follow us Facebook Twitter