Wyma Boyda

Wyma Ruth Boyda, 87 of Arlington died September 22, 2021 at her home in Arlington.
Wyma Erickson was born May 7, 1934 at Luverne, MN, the daughter of Fritz and Juanita (Geyer) Erickson. She attended school in Arlington graduating from Arlington High School in 1952. On August 1, 1953 she married John Boyda at Ramona, SD. She worked at the Arlington Nursing Home for more than 30 years until her retirement. Wyma was a member of the Brookings DAV and VFW Auxiliary.
She is survived by her children, Wanda Mix of Brookings, SD, Paula Mills of Elkhorn, NE, Myron Boyda of Arlington, SD, JoAnn Arends of Sioux Falls, SD and Janet Maricle of Greeley, C; twin sister, Wanda Briggs of Luverne, M; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John, son Bruce, grandchildren Jesse VanMaanen and Cassie Mills, brother Donald Erickson and son-in-law Dan Maricle.
Funeral services for Wyma will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington with burial in St. Williams Catholic Cemetery at Ramona, SD. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Monday, September 27, 2021 at the Johnson-Henry Funeral Home in Arlington and preceding services on Tuesday.
