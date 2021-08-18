Kelvin Casper
Kelvin “Kelly” Casper, age 66, of Macedonia, IA, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA.
Funeral service will be 11 AM on Saturday, August 21st at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison with Rev. Bob Hansen officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Friday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a time to share memories at 7 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. Following the lunch, burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Oldham. Online guestbook is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com.
Livestreaming will be on the funeral chapel Facebook page and a link added to our website after the funeral.
Kelvin Arthur Casper was born January 11, 1955, to Wallace “Bud” & Ruth (Wilcox) Casper, Nunda SD. He was raised on the farm and went to country school, and then schools in Madison, graduating from Madison High School in 1973. In 1973, he entered into the U.S. Army and went to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for Basic Training and Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he trained for the U.S. Signal Corp. He was honorably discharged in 1974 from Fort Carson, Colorado. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge and Marksman Badge Hand Grenade. After the Army Kelly returned home to help his father “Bud” and brother Jerry work on the farm.
On May 17, 1976, he was united in marriage with Marcia Overlease in Wray, Colorado.
Kelvin continued to farm and work par-time at Mustang Seeds in Madison. In 1980, he worked on the Agronomy Farm and Seed House at SDSU in Brookings. He moved to Sioux Falls and worked for G.&O. Trucking for 10 years, covering all 48 lower states and some Canadian provinces.
Moving to Iowa he worked for K-Mart for several years before early retirement due to health issues.
Some of his hobbies were going to airplane and car museums, model railroads, history, fishing, and board games with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia of Macedonia, IA; two sons, Daniel (Jade) of Rogers, MN and Kyle (Amanda) of Queens, NY; one daughter, Erin Casper of Williamsburg, NY; one sister, Lona Schlisner of Denver; adoptive grandchildren, Autumn and Trey Rye and Cora Tucker; 4 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Alex, James and Tobi; two uncles, Warren (Carolyn) Casper of SD, and Earl (Elenor) Wilcox of VA; aunt, Vera (Stanley) Peterson and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Larry and Jerome “Jerry”; and one sister, Susan Beach.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to https://ncshopefoundation.org for cancer survivors needing help with their bills.