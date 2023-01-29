Steven Hegdahl Jan 29, 2023 Jan 29, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steven HegdahlSteven Hegdahl, 57, of Madison, died of natural causes at his home on Jan. 27, 2023.Funeral services are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.A complete obituary is forthcoming. To plant a tree in memory of Steven Hegdahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Chiropractor starts treating nerve pain and numbness Reese Luze commits to SDSU for Track and Field Casey Crabtree Talich is first female sheriff in Lake County Bulldog Roundup: Aiden Jensen scores 41 points in home victory Gary Garner set to retire after 14-year stint at DSU Law Enforcement Blotter Madison reports $4 million in sales tax revenue for 2022 Tim Reisch South Dakota's Noem breaks news conference tradition Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form