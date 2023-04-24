Sonya Anderson

Sonya Jean Anderson, age 90, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison, where she was their most tenured resident of 49 years.

Service information

Apr 25
Visitation
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
5:00PM-6:00PM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
Apr 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
10:30AM
Ellsworth Funeral Home and Cremation Options
321 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
