Carol Nangle

Carol Nangle, 85, of Pipestone, Minn., died on Aug. 14, 2021 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone.

Visitation will be held on Thurs., Aug. 19, from 4-8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church in Pipestone.

Burial will take place prior to the funeral service at 9 a.m. at Colman Cemetery in Colman. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Fri., Aug. 20, at Peace United Methodist Church.

Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel is assisting.

