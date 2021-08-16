obit nangle Aug 16, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carol NangleCarol Nangle, 85, of Pipestone, Minn., died on Aug. 14, 2021 at the Pipestone County Hospice House in Pipestone.Visitation will be held on Thurs., Aug. 19, from 4-8 p.m. at Peace United Methodist Church in Pipestone.Burial will take place prior to the funeral service at 9 a.m. at Colman Cemetery in Colman. Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Fri., Aug. 20, at Peace United Methodist Church.Hartquist Funeral Home – Pipestone Chapel is assisting.www.hartquistfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular obit swier obit nangle obit poncelet City to discuss code enforcement in mobile home park Jason Ingber Living history: Graceland Cemetery looks to the future as it preserves the past Minnaert honored as firefighter of the year Howard Tigers FB preview College students receive Manitou-Gehl scholarships Robert Thesenvitz Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Event Calendar