Marilyn Tyler

Our dear mother Marilyn Jean Tyler passed away peacefully on September 20, 2022, at the age of 80.
Memorial services will be 10:30 AM, Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Inurnment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Monday.
She was born to Guylene (Olson) and Roy Nighbert on July 24, 1942, in Madison. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was always there for us. She was very loved and will be missed terribly.
Mom loved watching her favorite TV shows, reading her newspapers and magazines, but most of all spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed her popsicles, “orange if you have them, cherry if you don’t. Just not the purple ones!” lol…
Marilyn worked at Aerostar Industries in Madison for many years, retiring in 2007.
Marilyn is survived by her three children, Brian (Andrea) Tyler, Tina Bremmon and Michael Tyler; six grandchildren, Zachary, Alan, Cody, Kayla, Kiana and Timothy; and one great-grandchild, Weston (“Grandma Boop” to Weston); sisters, Kristie Barry, Ellen (Dave) Konken and Susan Nighbert; brothers, Richard (Linda) Nighbert and Dale Nighbert; and brother-in-law, Scott Nold.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Guylene Nighbert; daughter Rachel Bremmon; sister Debra Nold; brothers, Dean, Terry,and John Nighbert.
Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison.
