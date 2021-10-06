Aric Stien, 47, of Lennox, SD, died Friday, October 1, 2021, at the Methodist Hospital, Rochester, MN, following a hard fought battle with cancer.
Memorial services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox. Visitation, with the family present, also at First English Lutheran, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 14.
Aric Allen Stien was born on October 30, 1973 at Bethesda, Maryland, the son of Craig Stien and Lori West. He lived and attended school in Minnesota until moving to Madison, SD, where he graduated from Madison High School in 1993. Aric was a gifted athlete who participated in wrestling, football, track and baseball. He was awarded a wrestling scholarship to Jamestown College. Aric continued his education earning degrees in computer science and a bachelor’s degree in project management. Aric enjoyed working with his hands which led to a career choice in various types of residential and commercial construction, most recently at Best Tile in Chancellor.
On April 19, 1997 he was united in marriage to Melinda Edwards at Madison, SD. The couple made their home in Chester before moving to Lennox. Aric was a member of First English Lutheran Church. He continued his love for sports by helping with the Youth Wrestling Program for several years in Lennox and then as a Lennox High Wrestling coach. He enjoyed softball, hunting, fishing and watching the Vikings, Wild and Twins. But his true passion and love was being a supportive father and husband to his family by being there for them always.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Melinda; children, Brock, Kendra and Jaiden all of Lennox; his parents, Craig (Patricia) Stien, Madison and Lori (Lee) Bell, Farmington, MN; siblings, Amy (Pat) Williams, Madison, John Stien, Madison, Cory Stien, Brookings, Lisa (Ben) Fox, Madison, Randi (Ryan) Kachelmeier, Gaylord, MN, Harry “Tony” Solomon, New Germany, MN and Ann (Scott) Hendrickson, Lakeville, MN; as well as other relatives and friends.
Aric was preceded in death by his grandparents, father-in-law, brother and nephew.