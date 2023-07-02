Robert Stofferahn Jul 2, 2023 Jul 2, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert StofferahnRobert Neil Stofferahn, 87, of Madison, died on June 29, 2023, at Madison Regional Health System.Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. Fri., July 7, at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.Stofferahn was born on April 29, 1936, near Humboldt. He married Sylvia McBride in 1958.Survivors include his partner, Barbara Viet of Madison; four sons, James, John, Jared and Jeff; stepdaughter, Sherie Parker; 11 grandchildren; brother, Roger; and sister-in-law, Nancy Stofferahn. To send flowers to the family of Robert Stofferahn, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jul 7 Visitation Friday, July 7, 2023 1:00PM-2:00PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Jul 7 Memorial service Friday, July 7, 2023 2:00PM-2:30PM Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel 320 N. Egan Ave. Madison, SD 57042 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial service begins. Most Popular Ellsworths resume operations of local funeral homes Madison win's 8U tournament The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women? County's first hemp processing plant schedules grand opening County to vote on $2.8M opt-out United Way tractor raffle kicks off June 29 with hot dog feed Casey Crabtree Legislative update Law Enforcement Blotter Governor appoints Dr. Judy Dittman to Regents American Legion presents'Good Samaritan Award to DQ owner Follow us Facebook Twitter