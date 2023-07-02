Robert Stofferahn

Robert Neil Stofferahn, 87, of Madison, died on June 29, 2023, at Madison Regional Health System.

Service information

Jul 7
Visitation
Friday, July 7, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
Jul 7
Memorial service
Friday, July 7, 2023
2:00PM-2:30PM
Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N. Egan Ave.
Madison, SD 57042
