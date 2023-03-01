Mark Wolfe Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mark Wolfe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mark WolfeMark Wolfe, age 64, of Wentworth, died Friday, February 24, 2023, at Madison Regional Health System. Per his request, no services will be held.Mark is survived in memory by Cheri, his loving wife of over 44 years; sister Carol Paysen (Timothy); and brothers Greg (Monique), and Brian (Sandra).Mark leaves us with his sons Eric (Kristina), Chet and Jesse (Melissa); grandchildren Nikki Weeldreyer (Dylan), Braden, Skyler, Ethan, Avery and Alex Wolfe; great-grandchild Everett Weeldreyer.Mark had many close friends. Most notably Murray and Karla Driggs, Dan Jones and Jay Anderson enjoyed a lifelong friendship.Arrangements are with the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. To plant a tree in memory of Mark Wolfe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Madison family safe following gas explosion in twin-home Tigers shut down Cardinals, punch ticket to SoDak 16 Lake County Longbeards to raffle off first Lake County turkey tags Gas leak causes explosion in twin-home on N.E. 11th St. County Commission hears options to increase taxes Raiders keep season alive with victory over Arlington Madison's Caleb Hodges 3rd at state wrestling meet Library to host community baby shower March 10 GMACC hosts annual Bowling for Business event Prep Roundup: Hawks fall to Ethan in region play Follow us Facebook Twitter