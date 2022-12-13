Darrell Lind
Darrell Eugene Lind was born to Robert and Evelyn (Jensen) Lind on September 4,1955 in Madison, South Dakota.
He passed away on December 3 in Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City at the age of 67.
He was the youngest of six children. He attended his first grade in a country school north of Salem at Sun Prairie No. 4. The school closed and he attended Salem Public Schools from second grade through high school, graduating in 1973.
He was known among his classmates for driving the fastest cars, but always being late when he and his friends were going out for the evening. He was well liked, in part because of his sense of humor and quick wit.
He met the love of his life Ellen Schmid in 1976 when his sister Val introduced them. They married in 1977 and thus began 45 great years together. They had three children: Allison, Michael, and Neil. He began his drywall construction business career in Sioux Falls, and in 1987 he moved his family to Woodbury, Connecticut where he owned a very successful construction company, Woodbury Wall Systems. Darrell loved his work and had a strong work ethic.
Aside from his work, he played softball, cheered on his children in their sporting activities, cracked jokes with friends and family, and shared his extensive historical knowledge with willing listeners.
Darrell is survived by his wife; his children; and his five grandchildren: Gabriel, Gisela, Adrian, Henry, and Annika; as well as his five siblings: Gloria (George) Smith-Rockhold of Pierre, Cam (Sharon) Lind and Arlene (Dan) Drew of Sioux Falls, Vernon (Donna) Lind of Hartford, and Valerie (Scott) Parsley of Madison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a niece Kari Kirschenman.
He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held in Connecticut in the spring and in Salem, South Dakota in the summer.
