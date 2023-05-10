Wayne Wetzbarger

Wayne Wetzbarger

Wayne Wetzbarger

Wayne Allen Wetzbarger, MD, age 68, of Madison, South Dakota, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 5, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Baltic, SD.

To send flowers to the family of Dr. Wayne Wetzbarger, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

May 12
Visitation
Friday, May 12, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 12
Masonic Service
Friday, May 12, 2023
1:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Masonic Service begins.
May 12
Memorial Service
Friday, May 12, 2023
1:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.