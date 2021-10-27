Dorothy Snedeker Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dorothy SnedekerDorothy D. Snedeker, 102, of Carthage, died on Oct. 22, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in DeSmet.Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Wed., Nov. 3, at the Carthage Community Center. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Carthage.She was born on Dec. 19, 1918, at Danube, Minn., to Fred and Bertha (Riel) Seehusen. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1937 and married Joe Snedeker in 1938. He died in 2000.Survivors include one sister, Ardene Langfield.www.willoughbyfh.com To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Snedeker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Rosemarie Brashier Bulldogs dump SFC 40-12 Lloyd Koepsell Else Feistner Margaret "Peg" Nieber Karson Lindblad New skid loader LAIC looking forward with fundraising campaign, goals dsu cyber games team Young boy hunting rabbits places Madison Elementary in brief perimeter secure Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists