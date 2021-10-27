Dorothy Snedeker

Dorothy Snedeker

Dorothy D. Snedeker, 102, of Carthage, died on Oct. 22, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Society in DeSmet.

Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Wed., Nov. 3, at the Carthage Community Center. Inurnment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Carthage.

She was born on Dec. 19, 1918, at Danube, Minn., to Fred and Bertha (Riel) Seehusen. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1937 and married Joe Snedeker in 1938. He died in 2000.

Survivors include one sister, Ardene Langfield.

www.willoughbyfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Snedeker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.