Della Hoffman Sep 20, 2021 Sep 20, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago

Della Hoffman

Della Mae (Johnson) Hoffman, age 87, died of natural causes on Sept. 19, 2021, at her home. Funeral services are pending with Ellsworth Funeral Home.