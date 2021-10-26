Else Feistner

Else Feistner, 102, died on Oct. 24, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wed., Oct. 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Redfield. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison.

She was born on Oct. 19, 1919, to Reinhold and Sophie (Witte) Stellmacher. She married Harold Feistner on April 24, 1946. He died in 1981.

Survivors include 3 children, Ruth (Larry) Peterson, Mary Feistner and Roger Feistner; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.

www.ellsworthfh.com

