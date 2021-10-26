Else Feistner Oct 26, 2021 Oct 26, 2021 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Else FeistnerElse Feistner, 102, died on Oct. 24, 2021, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wed., Oct. 27, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Redfield. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Madison.She was born on Oct. 19, 1919, to Reinhold and Sophie (Witte) Stellmacher. She married Harold Feistner on April 24, 1946. He died in 1981.Survivors include 3 children, Ruth (Larry) Peterson, Mary Feistner and Roger Feistner; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.www.ellsworthfh.com To plant a tree in memory of Else Feistner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Rosemarie Brashier Bulldogs dump SFC 40-12 Lloyd Koepsell Margaret "Peg" Nieber LAIC looking forward with fundraising campaign, goals accident New skid loader dsu cyber games team Young boy hunting rabbits places Madison Elementary in brief perimeter secure Vietnam vets appreciate long-awaited hero's welcome Follow us Facebook Twitter Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from Madison Daily Leader in your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists