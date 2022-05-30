Anna Williams

Anna M. Williams, age 97, of Madison, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Sioux Falls.
Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Ellsworth Funeral Home in Madison. Burial will follow at the Winfred Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday.
Anna was born on September 30, 1924, to Floyd and Ada (Barrick) Demaray in Winfred. She attended country school and then graduated from Winfred High School before attending General Beadle College. On June 30, 1944, she married Andrew Hefte in Pipestone, MN. Andrew died in 2006.
During WWII, she worked at a bakery in Coeur d’Alene, ID, before working at a Casting company in Frisco, CA, and eventually as a fry cook in Seattle, WA.
Following the war, they farmed in the Winfred area before purchasing RB’s Wood Hardware. They renamed it Hefte’s Hardware and Pheasant Café; they operated the business for three years before moving to Flandreau. She then worked various places in Sioux Falls before retiring from Stitches Cycle and Marine.
On August 17, 1983, she married O’dell Williams in Sioux Falls. They lived in Winfred until 1995 when they moved to Madison.
She was a member of the Winfred United Church of Christ and she loved to travel.
Anna is survived by one daughter, Dianna (Dick) Carlson of Brandon; and one grandson Eric.
She was preceded in death by her mother Ada, who died in 1965 at the age of 78; her father Floyd, who died in 1969 at the age of 85; her husband O’dell, who died in 1997 at the age of 80; two sisters, Bertha Edwards, who died in 1975 at the age of 67, and Frankie Knutson, who died in 2003 at the age of 93; and one brother George, who died in 2001 at the age of 87.
