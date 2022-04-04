Carolyn Genzlinger

Carolyn Lee (Anderson) Genzlinger, age 80, of Madison, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2022, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM, April 19, 2022, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Madison. Inurnment will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Howard.
Carolyn was born December 18, 1941, to Norman and Lulu (Zimmermann) Anderson in Howard. Carolyn married Winston Genzlinger on September 15, 1961. They had 3 sons, Adam, Eric and David.
Carolyn graduated from Howard High School in 1960. She attended General Beadle State Teachers College, graduating in 1962. Carolyn retired after 20 years working as an In-Home Health Care Aide for Fond du Lac County Wisconsin Health Department.
Carolyn enjoyed quilting, bird watching, and tending to her flowers. She also loved antiquing and finding treasures at auctions and estate sales. Carolyn was an avid reader of history and autobiographies.
Those grateful for having shared in her life include her sons: Eric (Nataliya) of Zebulon, GA, and David (Roxanne) of Garretson; grandchildren: Gregory, Evan, Breana (Luke McAllister), Braedon, Kayla and Karlie Genzlinger, Yuri (Olenka) Lazor; great-grandchildren: Jordan McAllister and Dominik Lazor; siblings: Greg Anderson, Leon Anderson, LuAnn Rice, Rochelle Anderson; and many relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Winston; son Adam Genzlinger in infancy; parents Norman and Lulu Anderson; and brothers Nolan Anderson and Larry Anderson.