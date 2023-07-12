Cindy Nold Jul 12, 2023 Jul 12, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cindy Nold Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cindy NoldCindy Lee Nold, 73, of Madison, died on July 10, 2023. A private family memorial service will be held. Inurnment will be in Colton Cemetery.She was born on May 16, 1950, to Arlin and Bobbette (Peters) Emery. She married Doug Nold on Sept. 4, 1970. He died in April 2021.Survivors include her son Carter (Jeanie) Nold of Brookings; daughters, Misty (Kevin) Kanta of Sioux Falls, Tambi (Ben) White of Sioux Falls and Brendee (Pete) Sterbick of Arvada, Colo.www.rustandweilandfuneral.com To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Nold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Kesteloot Excavation purchases Wenk Foods building for future headquarters Name released in fatal accident on Lake Madison Two fatal accidents in Lake County over weekend Chester teacher to be featured in Garden Walk Groce's garden to be featured in Garden Walk County passes $2.8 million property tax increase School board hears elementary update; elections discussed Lemonade Camp brings young entrepreneurs to businesses New ORR administrators look forward to unified front Ben Brooks looking to build off successful sophomore campaign Follow us Facebook Twitter