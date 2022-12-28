Duane Miller Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Duane MillerDuane Miller, 72, of Madison, died on Dec. 27, 2022, at Madison Regional Health System.Funeral services are pending with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.A complete obituary is forthcoming. To plant a tree in memory of Duane Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Canadian addiction treatment company iRecover purchases Howard Hotel & Convention Center Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride makes final stop in Madison Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing House fire occurs here on Christmas Eve City approves proposal for strategic planning services Summit Carbon Solutions promises economic, agricultural, environmental benefits with new pipeline Welu and Holm mix tech and holiday cheer for Mad Lights display Law Enforcement Blotter Tigers edge Hawks 58-56 Christmas Day food and fellowship at VFW Post 2638 Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form