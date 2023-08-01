Myron Downs
Myron Downs, age 83, of Madison, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 3rd at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Steve Lindley officiating. Visitation will be 5-8 PM on Wednesday at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel with a time of sharing memories at 7 PM. Burial with military honors will be in Graceland Cemetery.
The funeral will be livestreamed on the funeral chapel Facebook page. Online register book is at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or Prairie Village.
Myron H. Downs arrived home to his eternal resting place on July 29, 2023. “Welcome home good and faithful servant,” the Lord greeted him.
Myron Harold Downs was born on September 5, 1939, to Harlan and Mabel Downs in Emery, South Dakota. He was the oldest of four children. After graduating in 1957 from Orland High School, Myron enlisted to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Following various transfers, he was stationed at March Air Force Base in Riverside, CA where he worked as a “grease monkey” on bomber aircraft.
Clara Verhey caught the eye of Myron, and they were married at the Assembly of God Church in Madison on September 18, 1958. They would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this year.
While stationed in California, their daughters Mary Ann and Stephanie were born. Their son Mark joined the family after they moved back to the Ramona and Madison area where he farmed the land until he sought employment in Madison. Over the years, Myron worked at Guerdon Industries, Coast to Coast Warehouse, and UBC Lumber.
Upon retirement, Myron continued his commitment to giving back by serving in many civic roles in Madison. He served as a city commissioner, American Legion Commander, and American Legion County Vice Commander. Myron also devoted his time to the Madison Airport Board, making sure members never went hungry on Thursday nights.
All of Myron’s passions were important, but perhaps none as important as Prairie Village, where he served as a member for more than 60 years. Every August, Myron, Clara, and family could be found taking part in Prairie Village activities where he also served as Mayor and on the board of directors. He passed along that love of history to his children, grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren. Myron’s love of the Allis Chalmers orange ran deep and anyone who met him would find themselves in hours-long conversation about antique tractors and riding lawnmowers.
Myron lived out his love for the Lord every day, serving Trinity Lutheran Church his entire adult life. Whether it was ushering, serving communion, reading scripture, or counting money on Tuesday mornings over coffee, he was a faithful servant of God. His Christian faith inspired his family and all who knew him. We celebrate in joy and hope knowing we are all one day closer to seeing him again.
He is survived by his loving wife Clara; children Mary Ann (Jim) Weber, Stephanie McGovern (Clark Fairchild), and Mark (Kim) Downs; grandchildren Brett McGovern, Abby (Sean) Huus, Aaron (Rosalyn) and Joel Weber, Olivia, Addyson, Hannah and Gavin Downs, and Taylor (James) Innes; great-grandchildren Landon Boone, Isaiah McGovern, Olive and Paige Huus, and Kynzlee and Kolesyn Innes; brother Milo Downs; sister Donna Mae Carson; brother-in-law Marinus Verhey; and sister-in-law Carol Verhey; along with his Trinity family, Prairie Village family, and his coffee crew over the years.
Myron was preceded in death by sons Myron Jr. (1959) and Matthew (1960); parents Harlan and Mabel Downs; brother Wendell Downs; brothers-in-law Lance Carson, Joey Verhey, Don Verhey, Bert Verhey, Alden Kvenvold; and sisters-in-law Karen Downs, Esther Downs, Dorothy Johnson, Dorla Verhey, Bonnie Verhey, Mary Verhey.
Myron’s family would like to thank you for being a part of his life and encourage you to take in Prairie Village this year in his memory.