Chrysella Daniel Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 16 hrs ago

Chrysella "Chris" Daniel, 93, of Madison died Thursday, Aug. 31 at Bethel Lutheran Home. Arrangements are pending with Ellsworth Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family of Chrysella Daniel, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information
Sep 6 Visitation Wednesday, September 6, 2023 5:00PM-7:00PM
Sep 7 Funeral Service Thursday, September 7, 2023 10:30AM