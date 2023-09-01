Chrysella Daniel

Chrysella "Chris" Daniel, 93, of Madison died Thursday, Aug. 31 at Bethel Lutheran Home. Arrangements are pending with Ellsworth Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Chrysella Daniel, please visit Tribute Store.


Service information

Sep 6
Visitation
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 7
Funeral Service
Thursday, September 7, 2023
10:30AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.